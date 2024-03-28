Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 394.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's 388.35

27 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 388.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 394.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 391.95, reached a high of 393.95, a low of 387.65, and closed at 390.1. The market capitalization was 124,138.94 crore, with a 52-week high of 433.2 and a 52-week low of 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 876,057 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹394.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹388.35

Tata Power stock closed at 394.15 today, marking a 1.49% increase from yesterday's closing price of 388.35. The net change in the stock price was 5.8. Overall, Tata Power stock showed a positive performance today.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India277.056.02.21298.95164.06257672.58
Adani Power533.717.153.32589.3166.25205844.83
Tata Power394.155.81.49433.2182.45126009.43
Adani Energy Solutions1025.89.450.931250.0686.9114427.24
NHPC89.631.071.21115.8438.790033.65
28 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 390.85 and a high of 399 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:22 PM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 394.85 with a bid price of 394.4 and an offer price of 394.65. The offer quantity is 3375 and the bid quantity is 3375. The stock has an open interest of 17,752,500. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Power shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:18 PM IST Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Power Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 183.30 and a high price of 433.30. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, providing investors with opportunities for both growth and value investments.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹394, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹388.35

The current price of Tata Power stock is 394, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 5.65.

28 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 14.8 (+27.59%) & 0.15 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 14:43 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.05 (-98.21%) & 15.4 (-19.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.657.62.8298.95164.06259160.68
Adani Power529.012.452.41589.3166.25204032.07
Tata Power395.77.351.89433.2182.45126504.97
Adani Energy Solutions1036.9520.62.031250.0686.9115671.01
NHPC89.220.660.75115.8438.789621.8
28 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹396.05, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹388.35

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 396.05, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market movement for Tata Power.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price today was 390.85 and the high price was 399.

28 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 396.05 with a bid price of 396.0 and an offer price of 396.2. The offer quantity is 6750 and the bid quantity is also 6750. The stock has an open interest of 17145000. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹396.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹388.35

Tata Power stock is currently priced at 396.3, with a percent change of 2.05% and a net change of 7.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Power Key Metrics

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:33 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days387.17
10 Days386.16
20 Days387.56
50 Days378.79
100 Days338.63
300 Days287.57
28 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 14.6 (+25.86%) & 0.3 (-33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-96.43%) & 15.0 (-21.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:02 PM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹396, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹388.35

The current price of Tata Power stock is 396, which represents a 1.97% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 7.65.

Click here for Tata Power Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:41 PM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 395.95 with a bid price of 395.6 and an offer price of 395.8. The offer quantity is 10125 and the bid quantity is 6750. The open interest stands at 17259750. With a strong demand and trading activity, Tata Power continues to attract investor interest in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India275.54.451.64298.95164.06256230.99
Adani Power526.59.951.93589.3166.25203067.84
Tata Power396.057.71.98433.2182.45126616.86
Adani Energy Solutions1030.414.051.381250.0686.9114940.37
NHPC89.811.251.41115.8438.790214.46
28 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396.05, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹388.35

Tata Power stock is currently trading at 396.05, with a net change of 7.7 and a percent change of 1.98. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 390.85 and a high of 399 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 14.5 (+25.0%) & 0.65 (+44.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-85.71%) & 15.75 (-17.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3445
Buy2222
Hold2223
Sell5442
Strong Sell5554
28 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹395.8, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹388.35

Tata Power stock is currently trading at 395.8 with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in the market. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India275.354.31.59298.95164.06256091.49
Adani Power523.657.11.37589.3166.25201968.61
Tata Power397.08.652.23433.2182.45126920.58
Adani Energy Solutions1025.258.90.881250.0686.9114365.89
NHPC89.290.730.82115.8438.789692.12
28 Mar 2024, 11:22 AM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 396.7 with a bid price of 396.2 and an offer price of 396.3. The offer quantity stands at 13,500 and the bid quantity at 3,375. The open interest for Tata Power is at 17,242,875. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock reached a low of 390.85 and a high of 399 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹396.3, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹388.35

Tata Power stock is currently priced at 396.3, showing a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 15.3 (+31.9%) & 0.8 (+77.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-85.71%) & 11.45 (-13.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India274.33.251.2298.95164.06255114.93
Adani Power521.555.00.97589.3166.25201158.65
Tata Power395.06.651.71433.2182.45126281.18
Adani Energy Solutions1017.91.550.151250.0686.9113546.0
NHPC89.130.570.64115.8438.789531.4
28 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹395.85, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹388.35

The current price of Tata Power stock is 395.85, with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock price reached a low of 390.85 and a high of 399 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Power March futures opened at 390.9 as against previous close of 389.05

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 398 with a bid price of 397.55 and an offer price of 397.6. The offer quantity stands at 3375 and the bid quantity at 6750. The stock has an open interest of 17458875. Investors are closely watching the market dynamics for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹398.8, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹388.35

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is at 398.8, with a percent change of 2.69% and a net change of 10.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months17.99%
6 Months49.53%
YTD16.94%
1 Year111.14%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹388.5, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹390.1

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is priced at 388.5 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹390.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 876,057 shares with a closing price of 390.1.

