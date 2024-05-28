Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 447.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 449 and closed at 447.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 452.45, while the low was 444.75. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at 142,489.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.3, and the 52-week low is 204.25. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,142,980 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 447.45. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 110.20% to reach 447.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months13.81%
6 Months72.79%
YTD34.29%
1 Year110.2%
28 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1450.93Support 1443.38
Resistance 2455.52Support 2440.42
Resistance 3458.48Support 3435.83
28 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 30.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
28 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16732 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1142 k.

28 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹447.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 452.45 & 444.75 yesterday to end at 447.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

