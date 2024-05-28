Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹449 and closed at ₹447.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹452.45, while the low was ₹444.75. Tata Power's market capitalization stands at ₹142,489.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3, and the 52-week low is ₹204.25. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 1,142,980 shares on the last trading day.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹447.45. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 110.20% to reach ₹447.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.04%
|3 Months
|13.81%
|6 Months
|72.79%
|YTD
|34.29%
|1 Year
|110.2%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|450.93
|Support 1
|443.38
|Resistance 2
|455.52
|Support 2
|440.42
|Resistance 3
|458.48
|Support 3
|435.83
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 30.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1142 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.45 & ₹444.75 yesterday to end at ₹447.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend