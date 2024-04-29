Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's last day saw the open price at ₹431.55, with a close price of ₹431.5. The stock had a high of ₹440.4 and a low of ₹431.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹139556.45 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹444.1 and the low at ₹194.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,609,246 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 60.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹440.4 & ₹431.55 yesterday to end at ₹431.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
