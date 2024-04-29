Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 431.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's last day saw the open price at 431.55, with a close price of 431.5. The stock had a high of 440.4 and a low of 431.55. The market capitalization stood at 139556.45 crore. The 52-week high was at 444.1 and the low at 194.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,609,246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17367 k

The trading volume yesterday was 60.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹431.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 440.4 & 431.55 yesterday to end at 431.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

