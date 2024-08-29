Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 428 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 430 and closed slightly lower at 428, after reaching a high of 434.1 and a low of 428.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 137799.02 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 470.85 and a low of 230.75. The BSE volume recorded was 1491463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1434.1Support 1428.5
Resistance 2436.95Support 2425.75
Resistance 3439.7Support 3422.9
29 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 4.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy5543
    Hold1122
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2345
29 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16794 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹428 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 434.1 & 428.6 yesterday to end at 431.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.