Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹430 and closed slightly lower at ₹428, after reaching a high of ₹434.1 and a low of ₹428.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹137799.02 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹470.85 and a low of ₹230.75. The BSE volume recorded was 1491463 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|434.1
|Support 1
|428.5
|Resistance 2
|436.95
|Support 2
|425.75
|Resistance 3
|439.7
|Support 3
|422.9
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 4.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1179 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹434.1 & ₹428.6 yesterday to end at ₹431.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend