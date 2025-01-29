Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge as Market Shows Positive Momentum

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹355.10 and closed at ₹351.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹356.30 and a low of ₹343.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹110,670.60 crore, Tata Power's shares saw a trading volume of 316,452 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹494.85, while the 52-week low is ₹338.50.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹349.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹340.63 and ₹353.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹340.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 353.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at ₹348.20. However, over the past year, Tata Power shares have declined by 9.31%, also standing at ₹348.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.34%
|3 Months
|-13.79%
|6 Months
|-22.01%
|YTD
|-11.74%
|1 Year
|-9.31%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.78
|Support 1
|340.63
|Resistance 2
|361.52
|Support 2
|335.22
|Resistance 3
|366.93
|Support 3
|327.48
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 38.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹356.30 & ₹343.35 yesterday to end at ₹346.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend