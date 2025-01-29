Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge as Market Shows Positive Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 346.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.70 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 355.10 and closed at 351.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 356.30 and a low of 343.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 110,670.60 crore, Tata Power's shares saw a trading volume of 316,452 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 494.85, while the 52-week low is 338.50.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹349.70, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹346.30

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 349.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 340.63 and 353.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 340.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 353.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at 348.20. However, over the past year, Tata Power shares have declined by 9.31%, also standing at 348.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.34%
3 Months-13.79%
6 Months-22.01%
YTD-11.74%
1 Year-9.31%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.78Support 1340.63
Resistance 2361.52Support 2335.22
Resistance 3366.93Support 3327.48
29 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 38.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5557
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8389 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹351.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 356.30 & 343.35 yesterday to end at 346.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

