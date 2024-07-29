Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 5.27 %. The stock closed at 422.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 431.25 and closed at 422.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 446.2, and the low was 430. The market capitalization stood at 142,080.77 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 464.3 and 217 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,761,492 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 336.0, 24.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 510.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4333
    Hold2222
    Sell7775
    Strong Sell4445
29 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12109 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 189.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1761 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹422.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 446.2 & 430 yesterday to end at 444.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.