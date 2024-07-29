Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹431.25 and closed at ₹422.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹446.2, and the low was ₹430. The market capitalization stood at ₹142,080.77 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹464.3 and ₹217 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,761,492 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 24.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹510.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 189.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1761 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹446.2 & ₹430 yesterday to end at ₹444.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend