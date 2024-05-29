Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹447.85 and closed at ₹445.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹449.55, while the low was ₹434.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹139676.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹464.3 and ₹211.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 739,933 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|445.98
|Support 1
|430.73
|Resistance 2
|455.32
|Support 2
|424.82
|Resistance 3
|461.23
|Support 3
|415.48
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 29.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1142 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹449.55 & ₹434.15 yesterday to end at ₹445.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.