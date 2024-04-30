Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹449.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹448.1

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹440, closed at ₹436.75 with a high of ₹451.5 and a low of ₹437.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹143,183.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹444.1 and the low was ₹194.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,246,693 shares traded.
Tata Power share price Today : Shareholding information
Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.
Tata Power share price Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Tata Power's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 13.03%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 5.09%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 11.56% and 12.05% respectively.
Tata Power share price update : Financial performance
Tata Power has shown an earnings per share growth of 37.05% and a revenue growth of 23.67% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 580560.80 crore, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% in the fourth quarter.
Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.22% to reach ₹449.1, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing gains. However, the overall market indices, Nifty and Sensex, have decreased by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|301.65
|7.95
|2.71
|298.95
|172.54
|280552.71
|Adani Power
|612.55
|17.1
|2.87
|647.0
|214.0
|236256.79
|Tata Power
|449.1
|1.0
|0.22
|451.5
|199.35
|143576.9
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1064.65
|4.0
|0.38
|1250.0
|686.9
|118760.93
|JSW Energy
|629.75
|26.65
|4.42
|651.55
|240.0
|103312.77
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹448.35 and a high of ₹455.2.
Tata Power share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 3.81%
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power closed today at ₹449.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹448.1
Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹449.1 - a 0.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 453.63 , 457.87 , 460.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 446.83 , 444.27 , 440.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -1.47% lower than yesterday
The volume of Tata Power traded by 3 PM is 1.47% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently at ₹449.1, down by 0.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹449.7, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹448.1
Tata Power share price is at ₹449.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹439.72 and ₹453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|428.90
|10 Days
|429.09
|20 Days
|415.15
|50 Days
|396.45
|100 Days
|366.68
|300 Days
|306.27
Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -3.70% lower than yesterday
At 2 PM, the volume of Tata Power traded was 3.70% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹450.6, a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 453.67 and 451.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 451.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 453.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.8
|Support 1
|451.75
|Resistance 2
|453.45
|Support 2
|451.35
|Resistance 3
|453.85
|Support 3
|450.7
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹452.75, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹448.1
Tata Power share price is at ₹452.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹439.72 and ₹453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.41% lower than yesterday
The volume of Tata Power traded by 1 PM is 3.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹452.75, a decrease of 1.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 454.87 and 452.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 452.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 454.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.67
|Support 1
|451.22
|Resistance 2
|454.93
|Support 2
|450.03
|Resistance 3
|456.12
|Support 3
|448.77
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹448.7 and a high of ₹455.2 on the current day.
Tata Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.98% lower than yesterday
The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 2.98% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹453.45, a decrease of 1.19%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 454.78 and 449.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 449.73 and selling near hourly resistance at 454.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.87
|Support 1
|452.17
|Resistance 2
|456.38
|Support 2
|450.98
|Resistance 3
|457.57
|Support 3
|449.47
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹454, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹448.1
The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹453.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹459.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹459.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 14.46% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 14.46% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹453, up by 1.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
In the previous trading hour, Tata Power reached a high of 454.1 and a low of 449.05. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 452.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.78
|Support 1
|449.73
|Resistance 2
|456.97
|Support 2
|446.87
|Resistance 3
|459.83
|Support 3
|444.68
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹453.3, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹448.1
Tata Power share price is at ₹453.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹439.72 and ₹453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.14% to reach ₹453.2, moving in sync with other companies in the sector like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, which are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.5% and 0.37% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|298.1
|4.4
|1.5
|298.95
|172.54
|277251.0
|Adani Power
|606.65
|11.2
|1.88
|647.0
|214.0
|233981.2
|Tata Power
|453.2
|5.1
|1.14
|451.5
|199.35
|144887.67
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1074.4
|13.75
|1.3
|1250.0
|686.9
|119848.53
|JSW Energy
|623.0
|19.9
|3.3
|651.55
|240.0
|102205.41
Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 57.09% higher than yesterday
The volume of Tata Power traded by 10 AM is 57.09% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹451.75, reflecting a 0.81% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Tata Power touched a high of 453.4 & a low of 450.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.68
|Support 1
|450.03
|Resistance 2
|454.37
|Support 2
|449.07
|Resistance 3
|455.33
|Support 3
|447.38
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach ₹452.1, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.23% and 0.29%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|295.95
|2.25
|0.77
|298.95
|172.54
|275251.37
|Adani Power
|614.0
|18.55
|3.12
|647.0
|214.0
|236816.05
|Tata Power
|452.1
|4.0
|0.89
|451.5
|199.35
|144536.0
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1075.0
|14.35
|1.35
|1250.0
|686.9
|119915.46
|JSW Energy
|621.85
|18.75
|3.11
|651.55
|240.0
|102016.75
Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 1.1%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹451.9, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹448.1
Tata Power share price is at ₹451.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹439.72 and ₹453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹450.15. Over the past year, the price of Tata Power shares has surged by 122.77% to ₹450.15, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.69%
|3 Months
|13.02%
|6 Months
|87.37%
|YTD
|34.88%
|1 Year
|122.77%
Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.82
|Support 1
|439.72
|Resistance 2
|459.63
|Support 2
|431.43
|Resistance 3
|467.92
|Support 3
|425.62
Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18971 k
The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1246 k.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹436.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹451.5 & ₹437.3 yesterday to end at ₹436.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
