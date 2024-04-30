Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 449.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's 448.1

42 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 448.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 440, closed at 436.75 with a high of 451.5 and a low of 437.3. The market capitalization stood at 143,183.17 crore. The 52-week high was 444.1 and the low was 194.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,246,693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST Tata Power share price Today : Shareholding information

Tata Power has a 9.61% MF holding & 9.44% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 10.48% in december to 9.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.85% in december to 9.44% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:36 PM IST Tata Power share price Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Tata Power's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 13.03%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 5.09%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 11.56% and 12.05% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM IST Tata Power share price update : Financial performance

Tata Power has shown an earnings per share growth of 37.05% and a revenue growth of 23.67% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 580560.80 crore, which is 5.35% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 28.59% and a profit growth of 11.44% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
30 Apr 2024, 06:07 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.22% to reach 449.1, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing gains. However, the overall market indices, Nifty and Sensex, have decreased by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India301.657.952.71298.95172.54280552.71
Adani Power612.5517.12.87647.0214.0236256.79
Tata Power449.11.00.22451.5199.35143576.9
Adani Energy Solutions1064.654.00.381250.0686.9118760.93
JSW Energy629.7526.654.42651.55240.0103312.77
30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 448.35 and a high of 455.2.

30 Apr 2024, 04:32 PM IST Tata Power share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 3.81%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power closed today at ₹449.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹448.1

Tata Power share price closed the day at 449.1 - a 0.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 453.63 , 457.87 , 460.43. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 446.83 , 444.27 , 440.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47 PM IST Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -1.47% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded by 3 PM is 1.47% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently at 449.1, down by 0.22%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:12 PM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹449.7, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹448.1

Tata Power share price is at 449.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 439.72 and 453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days428.90
10 Days429.09
20 Days415.15
50 Days396.45
100 Days366.68
300 Days306.27
30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:53 PM IST Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -3.70% lower than yesterday

At 2 PM, the volume of Tata Power traded was 3.70% lower than the previous day, with the price at 450.6, a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 453.67 and 451.22 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 451.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 453.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.8Support 1451.75
Resistance 2453.45Support 2451.35
Resistance 3453.85Support 3450.7
30 Apr 2024, 02:14 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
30 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹452.75, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹448.1

Tata Power share price is at 452.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 439.72 and 453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -3.41% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded by 1 PM is 3.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 452.75, a decrease of 1.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35 PM IST Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 454.87 and 452.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 452.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 454.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.67Support 1451.22
Resistance 2454.93Support 2450.03
Resistance 3456.12Support 3448.77
30 Apr 2024, 01:04 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low of 448.7 and a high of 455.2 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -2.98% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 2.98% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 453.45, a decrease of 1.19%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume can indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tata Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 454.78 and 449.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 449.73 and selling near hourly resistance at 454.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1454.87Support 1452.17
Resistance 2456.38Support 2450.98
Resistance 3457.57Support 3449.47
30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days428.90
10 Days429.09
20 Days415.15
50 Days396.45
100 Days366.68
300 Days306.27
30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹454, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹448.1

The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 453.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 459.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 459.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 14.46% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 14.46% higher than yesterday, with the price at 453, up by 1.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

In the previous trading hour, Tata Power reached a high of 454.1 and a low of 449.05. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 452.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1454.78Support 1449.73
Resistance 2456.97Support 2446.87
Resistance 3459.83Support 3444.68
30 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹453.3, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹448.1

Tata Power share price is at 453.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 439.72 and 453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.14% to reach 453.2, moving in sync with other companies in the sector like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, which are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.5% and 0.37% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India298.14.41.5298.95172.54277251.0
Adani Power606.6511.21.88647.0214.0233981.2
Tata Power453.25.11.14451.5199.35144887.67
Adani Energy Solutions1074.413.751.31250.0686.9119848.53
JSW Energy623.019.93.3651.55240.0102205.41
30 Apr 2024, 10:51 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 57.09% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded by 10 AM is 57.09% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 451.75, reflecting a 0.81% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM IST Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power touched a high of 453.4 & a low of 450.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.68Support 1450.03
Resistance 2454.37Support 2449.07
Resistance 3455.33Support 3447.38
30 Apr 2024, 10:15 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 0.89% to reach 452.1, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy, are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.23% and 0.29%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India295.952.250.77298.95172.54275251.37
Adani Power614.018.553.12647.0214.0236816.05
Tata Power452.14.00.89451.5199.35144536.0
Adani Energy Solutions1075.014.351.351250.0686.9119915.46
JSW Energy621.8518.753.11651.55240.0102016.75
30 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 1.1%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹451.9, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹448.1

Tata Power share price is at 451.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 439.72 and 453.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 439.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at 450.15. Over the past year, the price of Tata Power shares has surged by 122.77% to 450.15, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.69%
3 Months13.02%
6 Months87.37%
YTD34.88%
1 Year122.77%
30 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.82Support 1439.72
Resistance 2459.63Support 2431.43
Resistance 3467.92Support 3425.62
30 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
30 Apr 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18971 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1246 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹436.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 451.5 & 437.3 yesterday to end at 436.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

