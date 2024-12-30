Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 403.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 406 and closed slightly lower at 403.8. The stock reached a high of 408.2 and a low of 398.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 127,494.1 crore, Tata Power's share performance reflects its 52-week high of 494.85 and low of 319.8. The BSE volume for the day was 537,484 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1405.62Support 1395.77
Resistance 2411.73Support 2392.03
Resistance 3415.47Support 3385.92
30 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 20.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5556
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
30 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9273 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 537 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹403.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 408.2 & 398.25 yesterday to end at 399.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.