Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹406 and closed slightly lower at ₹403.8. The stock reached a high of ₹408.2 and a low of ₹398.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹127,494.1 crore, Tata Power's share performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹319.8. The BSE volume for the day was 537,484 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|405.62
|Support 1
|395.77
|Resistance 2
|411.73
|Support 2
|392.03
|Resistance 3
|415.47
|Support 3
|385.92
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 20.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 537 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹408.2 & ₹398.25 yesterday to end at ₹399.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend