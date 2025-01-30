Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at ₹346.30, maintaining its position without fluctuation. The stock reached a high of ₹352.40 and a low of ₹345 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,12,140.40 crore, the stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and above its 52-week low of ₹338.50. The BSE recorded a volume of 659,727 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 36.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 659 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹352.40 & ₹345 yesterday to end at ₹351.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend