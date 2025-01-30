Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 346.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at 346.30, maintaining its position without fluctuation. The stock reached a high of 352.40 and a low of 345 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,12,140.40 crore, the stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of 494.85 and above its 52-week low of 338.50. The BSE recorded a volume of 659,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 36.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy5557
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
30 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8514 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 659 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹346.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 352.40 & 345 yesterday to end at 351.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.