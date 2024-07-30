Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹447.95, reached a high of ₹450.2, and a low of ₹440.95 before closing at ₹444.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹141313.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3, while the low was ₹217. The BSE volume for the day was 877225 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.57
|Support 1
|438.57
|Resistance 2
|453.28
|Support 2
|435.28
|Resistance 3
|456.57
|Support 3
|429.57
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 24.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹510.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 877 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹450.2 & ₹440.95 yesterday to end at ₹442.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend