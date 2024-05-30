Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹435 and closed at ₹436.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹439.5 and the low was ₹432.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,365.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹464.3 and ₹211.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,178,833 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|437.43
|Support 1
|430.08
|Resistance 2
|442.12
|Support 2
|427.42
|Resistance 3
|444.78
|Support 3
|422.73
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 28.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1178 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹439.5 & ₹432.1 yesterday to end at ₹436.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.