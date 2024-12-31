Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹399.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹399.10. The stock reached a high of ₹400.40 and a low of ₹387.30. With a market capitalization of ₹124,538.4 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹319.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 916,126 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹389.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹386.67 and ₹397.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹386.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 397.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at ₹391.25. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 17.34%, reaching ₹391.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.83%
|3 Months
|-12.99%
|6 Months
|-10.48%
|YTD
|17.34%
|1 Year
|17.34%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|397.07
|Support 1
|386.67
|Resistance 2
|403.88
|Support 2
|383.08
|Resistance 3
|407.47
|Support 3
|376.27
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 23.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 190.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹400.4 & ₹387.3 yesterday to end at ₹388.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend