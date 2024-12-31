Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 390.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 399.15 and closed slightly lower at 399.10. The stock reached a high of 400.40 and a low of 387.30. With a market capitalization of 124,538.4 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 319.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 916,126 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹389.3, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹390.3

Tata Power Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 389.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 386.67 and 397.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 386.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 397.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.24%, currently trading at 391.25. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 17.34%, reaching 391.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.83%
3 Months-12.99%
6 Months-10.48%
YTD17.34%
1 Year17.34%
31 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1397.07Support 1386.67
Resistance 2403.88Support 2383.08
Resistance 3407.47Support 3376.27
31 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 23.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5556
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
31 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10335 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 190.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹399.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 400.4 & 387.3 yesterday to end at 388.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

