Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares surge as trading remains positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 444.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 442, closed at 442.25 with a high of 449 and a low of 440.35. The market capitalization was 141,889.05 crore. The 52-week high was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 228.1. The BSE volume was 1,562,503 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹452.4, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹444.05

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 448.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 453.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 453.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at 446.50. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have gained 87.62%, reaching 446.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.64%
3 Months-9.61%
6 Months15.88%
YTD33.7%
1 Year87.62%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1448.87Support 1439.67
Resistance 2453.63Support 2435.23
Resistance 3458.07Support 3430.47
31 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 336.0, 24.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 510.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4333
    Hold2222
    Sell7775
    Strong Sell4445
31 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12437 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1562 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹442.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 449 & 440.35 yesterday to end at 444.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

