Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares surge as trading remains positive

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹442, closed at ₹442.25 with a high of ₹449 and a low of ₹440.35. The market capitalization was ₹141,889.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹228.1. The BSE volume was 1,562,503 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹448.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹453.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹453.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹446.50. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have gained 87.62%, reaching ₹446.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.64%
|3 Months
|-9.61%
|6 Months
|15.88%
|YTD
|33.7%
|1 Year
|87.62%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|448.87
|Support 1
|439.67
|Resistance 2
|453.63
|Support 2
|435.23
|Resistance 3
|458.07
|Support 3
|430.47
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 24.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹510.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1562 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹449 & ₹440.35 yesterday to end at ₹444.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend