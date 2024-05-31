Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹433.4 and closed at ₹432.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹433.4, while the lowest was ₹422.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹135920.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹464.3 and a low of ₹211.75. The BSE volume for the day was 731,193 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹431.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹437.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹437.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.38% and is currently trading at ₹431.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 99.18% to reach ₹431.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.3%
|3 Months
|12.27%
|6 Months
|58.77%
|YTD
|28.06%
|1 Year
|99.18%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|431.28
|Support 1
|420.33
|Resistance 2
|437.87
|Support 2
|415.97
|Resistance 3
|442.23
|Support 3
|409.38
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 27.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹433.4 & ₹422.8 yesterday to end at ₹432.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.