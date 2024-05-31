Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 425.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 433.4 and closed at 432.8. The highest price reached during the day was 433.4, while the lowest was 422.8. The market capitalization stood at 135920.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 464.3 and a low of 211.75. The BSE volume for the day was 731,193 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.25%; Futures open interest increased by 19.04%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹436.15, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹425.15

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 431.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 437.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 437.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.38% and is currently trading at 431.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 99.18% to reach 431.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.3%
3 Months12.27%
6 Months58.77%
YTD28.06%
1 Year99.18%
31 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1431.28Support 1420.33
Resistance 2437.87Support 2415.97
Resistance 3442.23Support 3409.38
31 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 27.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
31 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14991 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.

31 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹432.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 433.4 & 422.8 yesterday to end at 432.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

