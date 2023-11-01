Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stock Drops in Trading

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹791.75 and closed at ₹785.2. The stock reached a high of ₹791.75 and a low of ₹776.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3526.59 crore. The 52-week high is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the day was 1990 shares.
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹781.95. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.25, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹3.25.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, there were a total of 1,990 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹785.2.
