Tata Steel Long Products Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 766.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 782.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 755.8 and closed at 766.5. The stock reached a high of 782.8 and a low of 755.8. The market capitalization of the company is 3,530.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25, while the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the stock was 817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹766.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel Long Products BSE volume, there were a total of 817 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 766.5.

