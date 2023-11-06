Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stock Plummets

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products' stock opened at ₹783 and closed at ₹779.1. The stock had a high of ₹783.05 and a low of ₹774.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3511.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.