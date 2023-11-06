Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stock Plummets

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products' stock opened at ₹783 and closed at ₹779.1. The stock had a high of ₹783.05 and a low of ₹774.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3511.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|3 Months
|7.26%
|6 Months
|18.31%
|YTD
|14.57%
|1 Year
|25.62%
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹778.5. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 916 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹779.1.
