Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees stock gains today

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹777.05. The stock reached a high of ₹798.25 and a low of ₹780. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3594.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25, while the 52-week low is ₹600. The trading volume on the BSE was 2928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.