Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees stock gains today

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹777.05. The stock reached a high of ₹798.25 and a low of ₹780. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3594.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25, while the 52-week low is ₹600. The trading volume on the BSE was 2928 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of ₹790.35 and a high of ₹800.
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹797. The stock has experienced a 2.57% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 19.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.62%
|3 Months
|8.32%
|6 Months
|20.02%
|YTD
|17.74%
|1 Year
|25.76%
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹797, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 19.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 2.57% or ₹19.95.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products witnessed a volume of 2928 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹777.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!