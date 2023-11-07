Hello User
Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 777.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 797 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 780 and closed at 777.05. The stock reached a high of 798.25 and a low of 780. The market capitalization of the company is 3594.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25, while the 52-week low is 600. The trading volume on the BSE was 2928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of 790.35 and a high of 800.

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 797. The stock has experienced a 2.57% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 19.95.

07 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months8.32%
6 Months20.02%
YTD17.74%
1 Year25.76%
07 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹777.05

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 797, with a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 19.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 2.57% or 19.95.

07 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹777.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products witnessed a volume of 2928 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 777.05.

