Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stock Slumps

Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹800 and closed at ₹797.7 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹802.95 and a low of ₹790.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3601.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The stock had a volume of 2910 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹798, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹798.95
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹798. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.12, with a net change of -0.95. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.
Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹796.85, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹798.95
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is ₹796.85. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹2.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tinplate Company Of India
|383.55
|0.1
|0.03
|420.7
|296.1
|4014.53
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|39.2
|0.05
|0.13
|42.79
|20.25
|3806.31
|Tata Steel Long Products
|796.85
|-2.1
|-0.26
|861.25
|600.0
|3593.79
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|180.1
|1.65
|0.92
|248.95
|84.0
|3245.75
|Maithan Alloys
|1059.45
|-5.7
|-0.54
|1202.4
|766.0
|3084.22
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹791.05, while the high price is ₹800.05.
Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates
TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS
TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS
Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹798, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹798.95
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹798. There has been a slight decrease of 0.12% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.95.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|9.31%
|6 Months
|20.6%
|YTD
|17.78%
|1 Year
|23.11%
Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹791.05, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹798.95
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹791.05 with a percent change of -0.99. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.9, indicating a decrease of ₹7.9 in the stock price.
Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹797.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume was 2910 shares and the closing price was ₹797.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!