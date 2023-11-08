Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stock Slumps

Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹800 and closed at ₹797.7 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹802.95 and a low of ₹790.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3601.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The stock had a volume of 2910 shares traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹798, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹798.95 The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹798. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.12, with a net change of -0.95. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹796.85, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹798.95 The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is ₹796.85. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹2.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tinplate Company Of India 383.55 0.1 0.03 420.7 296.1 4014.53 Jayaswal Neco Industries 39.2 0.05 0.13 42.79 20.25 3806.31 Tata Steel Long Products 796.85 -2.1 -0.26 861.25 600.0 3593.79 Sunflag Iron & Steel Co 180.1 1.65 0.92 248.95 84.0 3245.75 Maithan Alloys 1059.45 -5.7 -0.54 1202.4 766.0 3084.22

Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹791.05, while the high price is ₹800.05.

Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS More Information

Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹798, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹798.95 Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹798. There has been a slight decrease of 0.12% in the stock price, with a net change of -0.95.

Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.09% 3 Months 9.31% 6 Months 20.6% YTD 17.78% 1 Year 23.11%

Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹791.05, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹798.95 The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹791.05 with a percent change of -0.99. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -7.9, indicating a decrease of ₹7.9 in the stock price.

Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹797.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume was 2910 shares and the closing price was ₹797.7.