Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stock Slumps

Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹800 and closed at ₹797.7 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹802.95 and a low of ₹790.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3601.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The stock had a volume of 2910 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.