Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stocks Tumble

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹791.05 and closed at ₹798.95. The stock reached a high of ₹800.05 and a low of ₹786.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3,581.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the day was 2014 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.59%
|3 Months
|7.04%
|6 Months
|20.9%
|YTD
|17.28%
|1 Year
|22.58%
As of the current data, Tata Steel Long Products stock is priced at ₹794.2. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹4.75.
On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products had a BSE volume of 2014 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹798.95.
