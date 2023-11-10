Hello User
Tata Steel Long Products Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 793.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 794.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day of trading, the Tata Steel Long Products had an opening price of 800 and a closing price of 793.7. The stock reached a high of 802.95 and a low of 793. The market capitalization of the company is 3582.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25 and the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the stock was 2057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹793.7 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2057. The closing price for the stock was 793.7.

