Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 795.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 797.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 795.9 and closed at 795.1. The highest price reached during the day was 799.5, while the lowest price was 795.85. The market capitalization of Tata Steel Long Products is 3605.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25, and the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 64 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of 792.45 and a high of 804.80 on the current day.

11 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797.1, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹795.1

Tata Steel Long Products stock currently has a price of 797.1 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

11 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹795.8, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹795.1

Based on the current data, Tata Steel Long Products stock price is 795.8 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.7.

11 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Steel Long Products stock is 792.45 and the high price is 799.5.

11 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹795.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 64. The closing price for the shares was 795.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.