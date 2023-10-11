Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹795.9 and closed at ₹795.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹799.5, while the lowest price was ₹795.85. The market capitalization of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹3605.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25, and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 64 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of ₹792.45 and a high of ₹804.80 on the current day.
Tata Steel Long Products stock currently has a price of ₹797.1 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
Based on the current data, Tata Steel Long Products stock price is ₹795.8 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.7.
The current day's low price for Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹792.45 and the high price is ₹799.5.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 64. The closing price for the shares was ₹795.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!