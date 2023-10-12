Hello User
Tata Steel Long Products Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 795.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 805.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP) opened at 795.9 and closed at 795.1. The high for the day was 807.9, while the low was 792.45. The market capitalization of TSLP is currently 3633.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25, and the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for TSLP was 3502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹795.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products had a trading volume of 3502 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 795.1.

