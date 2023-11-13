Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 802.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 801.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 805.6 and closed at 800.55. The stock had a high of 807.2 and a low of 799.15. The market capitalization of the company is 3628.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25, while the 52-week low is 600. The stock had a BSE volume of 1188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹801.75, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹802.3

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 801.75. It has experienced a slight decrease in value with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in price is -0.55, indicating a small decline in the stock's value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.14%
3 Months6.67%
6 Months23.96%
YTD18.17%
1 Year25.46%
13 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹804.55, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹800.55

Based on the current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock, the stock price is 804.55, which represents a 0.5% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend with a slight increase in price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹800.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products had a trading volume of 1188 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 800.55 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.