Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products stock plummets on the market

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹805.6 and closed at ₹800.55. The stock had a high of ₹807.2 and a low of ₹799.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3628.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25, while the 52-week low is ₹600. The stock had a BSE volume of 1188 shares.
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹801.75. It has experienced a slight decrease in value with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in price is -0.55, indicating a small decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.14%
|3 Months
|6.67%
|6 Months
|23.96%
|YTD
|18.17%
|1 Year
|25.46%
Based on the current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock, the stock price is ₹804.55, which represents a 0.5% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend with a slight increase in price.
On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products had a trading volume of 1188 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹800.55 per share.
