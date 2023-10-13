Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Slumps in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 801.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 793.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 804.6 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 810.55 and a low of 800. The market capitalization of the company is 3622.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25, while the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the stock was 794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹793.1, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹801.6

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 793.1 with a percent change of -1.06. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.06%. The net change is -8.5, which means the stock price has decreased by 8.5. Overall, the stock price has seen a decline.

13 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹803.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹804

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 803.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, suggesting a small decline in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹804 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, there were 794 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 804.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.