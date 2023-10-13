Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Slumps in Trading

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹804.6 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹810.55 and a low of ₹800. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3622.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25, while the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the stock was 794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.