Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees stock rise in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 802.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 803.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 804.55 and closed at 802.3. The stock reached a high of 807.55 and a low of 800.2. The market capitalization of the company is 3625.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25 and the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the stock was 815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹803.9, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹802.3

The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is 803.9, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a small positive net change.

15 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹802.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 815 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 802.3.

