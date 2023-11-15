Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees stock rise in trading

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹804.55 and closed at ₹802.3. The stock reached a high of ₹807.55 and a low of ₹800.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3625.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the stock was 815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.