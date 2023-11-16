Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stocks Plummet

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹808.8 and closed at ₹804.1. The stock had a high of ₹828.75 and a low of ₹808.8. The market capitalization is ₹3734.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,056 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.97%
|3 Months
|13.13%
|6 Months
|28.54%
|YTD
|21.93%
|1 Year
|26.66%
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹824.1. There has been a -0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.5.
