Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 826.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 824.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 808.8 and closed at 804.1. The stock had a high of 828.75 and a low of 808.8. The market capitalization is 3734.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25 and the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.97%
3 Months13.13%
6 Months28.54%
YTD21.93%
1 Year26.66%
16 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹824.1, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹826.6

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 824.1. There has been a -0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.5.

16 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹804.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel Long Products trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13,056. The closing price for the day was 804.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.