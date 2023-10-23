Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products stocks face downward trend

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹812.95 and closed at ₹814.4. The stock had a high of ₹812.95 and a low of ₹804.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3643.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the stock was 499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Long Products stock had a low price of ₹790.25 and a high price of ₹808.2 on the current day.
Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹807
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹797, with a percent change of -1.24. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10, indicating a decrease of ₹10.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|808.47
|10 Days
|801.92
|20 Days
|804.87
|50 Days
|792.25
|100 Days
|742.78
|300 Days
|700.68
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹790.25, while the high price is ₹808.2.
Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹795.9, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹807
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹795.9. The percent change is -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹11.1.
Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|277.8
|-5.9
|-2.08
|298.9
|126.2
|4347.94
|Tinplate Company Of India
|385.0
|-4.8
|-1.23
|420.7
|295.4
|4029.7
|Tata Steel Long Products
|797.3
|-9.7
|-1.2
|861.25
|600.0
|3595.82
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|35.52
|-1.86
|-4.98
|42.79
|20.25
|3448.99
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|174.2
|-7.9
|-4.34
|248.95
|79.3
|3139.42
Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797.3, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹807
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is ₹797.3. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.7 units.
Click here for Tata Steel Long Products News
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Long Products stock reached a low of ₹790.25 and a high of ₹808.2 on the current day.
Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹794.6, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹807
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹794.6. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -1.54, resulting in a net change of -12.4.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|278.15
|-5.55
|-1.96
|298.9
|126.2
|4353.41
|Tinplate Company Of India
|383.8
|-6.0
|-1.54
|420.7
|295.4
|4017.14
|Tata Steel Long Products
|795.05
|-11.95
|-1.48
|861.25
|600.0
|3585.68
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|35.52
|-1.86
|-4.98
|42.79
|20.25
|3448.99
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|174.8
|-7.3
|-4.01
|248.95
|79.3
|3150.24
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock today is ₹790.25 and the high price is ₹808.2.
Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹796.6, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹807
The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹796.6. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹10.4.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|277.6
|-6.1
|-2.15
|298.9
|126.2
|4344.81
|Tinplate Company Of India
|385.8
|-4.0
|-1.03
|420.7
|295.4
|4038.08
|Tata Steel Long Products
|800.35
|-6.65
|-0.82
|861.25
|600.0
|3609.58
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|35.65
|-1.73
|-4.63
|42.79
|20.25
|3461.61
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|174.2
|-7.9
|-4.34
|248.95
|79.3
|3139.42
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock was ₹790.25, while the high price reached ₹808.2.
Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹793, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹807
The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is ₹793, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -14. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.73% and decreased by ₹14 compared to the previous trading session.
Click here for Tata Steel Long Products Profit Loss
Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates
Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797.6, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹807
The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹797.6. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.4 units.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.74%
|3 Months
|15.56%
|6 Months
|25.16%
|YTD
|19.0%
|1 Year
|30.7%
Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹807.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹807
Tata Steel Long Products stock is currently priced at ₹807.5 with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.
Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹814.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 499. The closing price of the stock was ₹814.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!