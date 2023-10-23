Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products stocks face downward trend

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹812.95 and closed at ₹814.4. The stock had a high of ₹812.95 and a low of ₹804.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3643.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the stock was 499 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹797, with a percent change of -1.24. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10, indicating a decrease of ₹10.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|808.47
|10 Days
|801.92
|20 Days
|804.87
|50 Days
|792.25
|100 Days
|742.78
|300 Days
|700.68
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|277.8
|-5.9
|-2.08
|298.9
|126.2
|4347.94
|Tinplate Company Of India
|385.0
|-4.8
|-1.23
|420.7
|295.4
|4029.7
|Tata Steel Long Products
|797.3
|-9.7
|-1.2
|861.25
|600.0
|3595.82
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|35.52
|-1.86
|-4.98
|42.79
|20.25
|3448.99
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|174.2
|-7.9
|-4.34
|248.95
|79.3
|3139.42
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|278.15
|-5.55
|-1.96
|298.9
|126.2
|4353.41
|Tinplate Company Of India
|383.8
|-6.0
|-1.54
|420.7
|295.4
|4017.14
|Tata Steel Long Products
|795.05
|-11.95
|-1.48
|861.25
|600.0
|3585.68
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|35.52
|-1.86
|-4.98
|42.79
|20.25
|3448.99
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|174.8
|-7.3
|-4.01
|248.95
|79.3
|3150.24
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|277.6
|-6.1
|-2.15
|298.9
|126.2
|4344.81
|Tinplate Company Of India
|385.8
|-4.0
|-1.03
|420.7
|295.4
|4038.08
|Tata Steel Long Products
|800.35
|-6.65
|-0.82
|861.25
|600.0
|3609.58
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|35.65
|-1.73
|-4.63
|42.79
|20.25
|3461.61
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|174.2
|-7.9
|-4.34
|248.95
|79.3
|3139.42
The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹797.6. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.4 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.74%
|3 Months
|15.56%
|6 Months
|25.16%
|YTD
|19.0%
|1 Year
|30.7%
Tata Steel Long Products stock is currently priced at ₹807.5 with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 499. The closing price of the stock was ₹814.4.
