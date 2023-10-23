Hello User
Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products stocks face downward trend

10 min read . 02:14 PM IST Trade
Tata Steel Long Products stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 807 per share. The stock is currently trading at 797 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 812.95 and closed at 814.4. The stock had a high of 812.95 and a low of 804.2. The market capitalization of the company is 3643.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25 and the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the stock was 499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Long Products stock had a low price of 790.25 and a high price of 808.2 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹807

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 797, with a percent change of -1.24. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -10, indicating a decrease of 10.

23 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days808.47
10 Days801.92
20 Days804.87
50 Days792.25
100 Days742.78
300 Days700.68
23 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Steel Long Products stock is 790.25, while the high price is 808.2.

23 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹795.9, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹807

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is 795.9. The percent change is -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 11.1.

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels277.8-5.9-2.08298.9126.24347.94
Tinplate Company Of India385.0-4.8-1.23420.7295.44029.7
Tata Steel Long Products797.3-9.7-1.2861.25600.03595.82
Jayaswal Neco Industries35.52-1.86-4.9842.7920.253448.99
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co174.2-7.9-4.34248.9579.33139.42
23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797.3, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹807

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is 797.3. There has been a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.7 units.

Click here for Tata Steel Long Products News

23 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel Long Products stock reached a low of 790.25 and a high of 808.2 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹794.6, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹807

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 794.6. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -1.54, resulting in a net change of -12.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels278.15-5.55-1.96298.9126.24353.41
Tinplate Company Of India383.8-6.0-1.54420.7295.44017.14
Tata Steel Long Products795.05-11.95-1.48861.25600.03585.68
Jayaswal Neco Industries35.52-1.86-4.9842.7920.253448.99
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co174.8-7.3-4.01248.9579.33150.24
23 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock today is 790.25 and the high price is 808.2.

23 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹796.6, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹807

The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is 796.6. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by 10.4.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels277.6-6.1-2.15298.9126.24344.81
Tinplate Company Of India385.8-4.0-1.03420.7295.44038.08
Tata Steel Long Products800.35-6.65-0.82861.25600.03609.58
Jayaswal Neco Industries35.65-1.73-4.6342.7920.253461.61
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co174.2-7.9-4.34248.9579.33139.42
23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock was 790.25, while the high price reached 808.2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹793, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹807

The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is 793, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -14. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.73% and decreased by 14 compared to the previous trading session.

Click here for Tata Steel Long Products Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹797.6, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹807

The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is 797.6. There has been a percent change of -1.16, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 9.4 units.

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.74%
3 Months15.56%
6 Months25.16%
YTD19.0%
1 Year30.7%
23 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹807.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹807

Tata Steel Long Products stock is currently priced at 807.5 with a net change of 0.5 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹814.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 499. The closing price of the stock was 814.4.

