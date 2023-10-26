Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products closed today at ₹784.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹799.7

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹770 and closed at ₹786.85. The stock reached a high of ₹807.05 and a low of ₹770. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,601.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,990 shares.
Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products closed today at ₹784.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹799.7
Tata Steel Long Products stock closed at ₹784.4, experiencing a decrease of 1.91% or a net change of -15.3. The previous day's closing price was ₹799.7.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|271.2
|0.3
|0.11
|298.9
|126.2
|4244.64
|Tinplate Company Of India
|376.65
|-7.2
|-1.88
|420.7
|296.1
|3942.31
|Tata Steel Long Products
|784.4
|-15.3
|-1.91
|861.25
|600.0
|3537.64
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|34.18
|0.43
|1.27
|42.79
|20.25
|3318.87
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|164.7
|-2.85
|-1.7
|248.95
|81.2
|2968.21
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel Long Products stock reached a low of ₹777.95 and a high of ₹798.6 on the current day.
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Tata Steel Long Products Ltd stock is ₹556.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹856.45.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Tata Steel Long Products stock reached a low price of ₹777.95 and a high price of ₹798.6.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|804.81
|10 Days
|802.25
|20 Days
|803.83
|50 Days
|792.91
|100 Days
|744.12
|300 Days
|701.93
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹777.95, while the high price is ₹798.60.
Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹777.95 and the high price is ₹798.6.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹798.6, while the low is ₹777.95.
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock today was ₹777.95 and the high price was ₹798.60.
Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates
Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.33%
|3 Months
|13.93%
|6 Months
|22.7%
|YTD
|17.93%
|1 Year
|28.88%
Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹786.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products had a volume of 2990 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹786.85.
