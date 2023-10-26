Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products closed today at 784.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's 799.7

Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products closed today at ₹784.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹799.7 Tata Steel Long Products stock closed at ₹784.4, experiencing a decrease of 1.91% or a net change of -15.3. The previous day's closing price was ₹799.7.

Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Steel Strips Wheels 271.2 0.3 0.11 298.9 126.2 4244.64 Tinplate Company Of India 376.65 -7.2 -1.88 420.7 296.1 3942.31 Tata Steel Long Products 784.4 -15.3 -1.91 861.25 600.0 3537.64 Jayaswal Neco Industries 34.18 0.43 1.27 42.79 20.25 3318.87 Sunflag Iron & Steel Co 164.7 -2.85 -1.7 248.95 81.2 2968.21 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel Long Products stock reached a low of ₹777.95 and a high of ₹798.6 on the current day.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Tata Steel Long Products Ltd stock is ₹556.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹856.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 804.81 10 Days 802.25 20 Days 803.83 50 Days 792.91 100 Days 744.12 300 Days 701.93 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates

Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.33% 3 Months 13.93% 6 Months 22.7% YTD 17.93% 1 Year 28.88%

