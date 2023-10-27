Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products closed today at 785.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's 785.7

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹798.6 and closed at ₹799.7. The stock had a high of ₹798.6 and a low of ₹777.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3537.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹861.25 and the 52-week low is ₹600. The BSE volume for the day was 3731 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel Long Products stock closed at a price of ₹785.4 today, reflecting a decrease of 0.04% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹785.7. The net change in price was a decrease of ₹0.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Steel Strips Wheels
|262.8
|-7.5
|-2.77
|298.9
|126.2
|4113.17
|Tinplate Company Of India
|378.95
|0.7
|0.19
|420.7
|296.1
|3966.38
|Tata Steel Long Products
|785.4
|-0.3
|-0.04
|861.25
|600.0
|3542.15
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|34.46
|0.28
|0.82
|42.79
|20.25
|3346.06
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|172.5
|8.0
|4.86
|248.95
|81.2
|3108.79
The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹779.4 and the high price is ₹794.15.
The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹787.15 with a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. The net change is 1.45, indicating that the stock has gained 1.45 points.
The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹779.4 and the high price is ₹794.15.
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is ₹784.25. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.45.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|802.83
|10 Days
|802.71
|20 Days
|803.42
|50 Days
|793.90
|100 Days
|745.69
|300 Days
|702.58
The stock price of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of ₹779.4 and a high of ₹794.15 for today.
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that its price is ₹779.4. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.3.
The current price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹793. It has experienced a 0.93 percent change, with a net change of 7.3.
The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹784.65 and the high price is ₹794.15.
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹793 with a percent change of 0.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.93% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.3, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹7.3 from its previous closing price.
The stock of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of ₹784.65 and a high of ₹794.15 on the current day.
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹792.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is ₹784.65 and the high price is ₹791.
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹788.9, which represents a 0.41 percent increase. This equates to a net change of 3.2.
The current data shows that Tata Steel Long Products' stock price is ₹784.4 and has experienced a percent change of -1.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is -15.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|3 Months
|13.13%
|6 Months
|20.03%
|YTD
|16.15%
|1 Year
|26.94%
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is ₹784.4. There has been a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -15.3.
On the last day of Tata Steel Long Products trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 3,731. The closing price for the day was ₹799.7.
