Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products closed today at 785.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's 785.7

14 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 785.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 798.6 and closed at 799.7. The stock had a high of 798.6 and a low of 777.95. The market capitalization of the company is 3537.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 861.25 and the 52-week low is 600. The BSE volume for the day was 3731 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products closed today at ₹785.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹785.7

Tata Steel Long Products stock closed at a price of 785.4 today, reflecting a decrease of 0.04% compared to the previous day's closing price of 785.7. The net change in price was a decrease of 0.3.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels262.8-7.5-2.77298.9126.24113.17
Tinplate Company Of India378.950.70.19420.7296.13966.38
Tata Steel Long Products785.4-0.3-0.04861.25600.03542.15
Jayaswal Neco Industries34.460.280.8242.7920.253346.06
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co172.58.04.86248.9581.23108.79
27 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is 779.4 and the high price is 794.15.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels263.65-6.65-2.46298.9126.24126.47
Tinplate Company Of India379.351.10.29420.7296.13970.57
Tata Steel Long Products787.151.450.18861.25600.03550.05
Jayaswal Neco Industries34.80.621.8142.7920.253379.07
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co172.658.154.95248.9581.23111.49
27 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹787.15, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current data of Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is 787.15 with a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. The net change is 1.45, indicating that the stock has gained 1.45 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight upward trend.

27 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is 779.4 and the high price is 794.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹784.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is 784.25. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.45, which represents the actual change in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days802.83
10 Days802.71
20 Days803.42
50 Days793.90
100 Days745.69
300 Days702.58
27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of 779.4 and a high of 794.15 for today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹779.4, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that its price is 779.4. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of 6.3 points. Overall, the stock's value has slightly decreased.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels266.1-4.2-1.55298.9126.24164.82
Tinplate Company Of India380.01.750.46420.7296.13977.37
Tata Steel Long Products793.07.30.93861.25600.03576.43
Jayaswal Neco Industries34.550.371.0842.7920.253354.8
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co173.69.15.53248.9581.23128.61
27 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹793, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is 793. It has experienced a 0.93 percent change, with a net change of 7.3.

27 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is 784.65 and the high price is 794.15.

27 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price NSE Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹793, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is 793 with a percent change of 0.93. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.93% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.3, meaning that the stock has increased by 7.3 from its previous closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels269.2-1.1-0.41298.9126.24213.34
Tinplate Company Of India381.83.550.94420.7296.13996.21
Tata Steel Long Products793.07.30.93861.25600.03576.43
Jayaswal Neco Industries34.50.320.9442.7920.253349.94
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co170.86.33.83248.9581.23078.15
27 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Tata Steel Long Products reached a low of 784.65 and a high of 794.15 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹792.45, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 792.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Steel Strips Wheels271.00.70.26298.9126.24241.51
Tinplate Company Of India380.32.050.54420.7296.13980.51
Tata Steel Long Products789.33.60.46861.25600.03559.74
Jayaswal Neco Industries34.70.521.5242.7920.253369.36
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co168.54.02.43248.9581.23036.7
27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Steel Long Products stock is 784.65 and the high price is 791.

27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹788.9, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 788.9, which represents a 0.41 percent increase. This equates to a net change of 3.2.

27 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹784.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹799.7

The current data shows that Tata Steel Long Products' stock price is 784.4 and has experienced a percent change of -1.91. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is -15.3, further indicating a decline. Overall, the stock price for Tata Steel Long Products has decreased, suggesting a negative trend in its performance.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.45%
3 Months13.13%
6 Months20.03%
YTD16.15%
1 Year26.94%
27 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹784.4, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹799.7

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is 784.4. There has been a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -15.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.91% and the actual value has decreased by 15.3.

27 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹799.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel Long Products trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 3,731. The closing price for the day was 799.7.

