Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 782.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 784.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 791 and closed at 785.7. The stock reached a high of 794.15 and a low of 779.4. The market capitalization of the company is 3542.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 861.25 and 600 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹784.8, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹782.8

The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 784.8. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.75%
3 Months10.25%
6 Months19.52%
YTD15.81%
1 Year23.86%
30 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹785.4, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹785.7

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is 785.4. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3.

30 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹785.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 3,242 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 785.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.