Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹791 and closed at ₹785.7. The stock reached a high of ₹794.15 and a low of ₹779.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3542.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹861.25 and ₹600 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3242 shares.
The current stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹784.8. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.75%
|3 Months
|10.25%
|6 Months
|19.52%
|YTD
|15.81%
|1 Year
|23.86%
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the stock price is ₹785.4. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 3,242 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹785.7.
