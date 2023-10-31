Hello User
Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel Long Products stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 785.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 783.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel Long Products stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Long Products

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at 786.25, with the highest price of 787.65 and the lowest price of 779.95. The closing price was 782.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel Long Products is 3532.23 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 861.25 and 600 respectively. There were a total of 420 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price update :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹783.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹785.2

The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is 783.8 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.18% or 1.4.

31 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.64%
3 Months7.32%
6 Months19.57%
YTD15.86%
1 Year26.69%
31 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Today :Tata Steel Long Products trading at ₹783.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹782.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is 783.2. It has experienced a 0.05 percent change, with a net change of 0.4.

31 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel Long Products share price Live :Tata Steel Long Products closed at ₹782.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 420. The closing price for the stock was 782.8.

