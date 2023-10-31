Tata Steel Long Products share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Long Products Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel Long Products opened at ₹786.25, with the highest price of ₹787.65 and the lowest price of ₹779.95. The closing price was ₹782.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹3532.23 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹861.25 and ₹600 respectively. There were a total of 420 shares traded on the BSE.
The current data for Tata Steel Long Products stock shows that the price is ₹783.8 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.18% or ₹1.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.64%
|3 Months
|7.32%
|6 Months
|19.57%
|YTD
|15.86%
|1 Year
|26.69%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel Long Products is ₹783.2. It has experienced a 0.05 percent change, with a net change of 0.4.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel Long Products on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 420. The closing price for the stock was ₹782.8.
