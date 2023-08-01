Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 123.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹123.2 and closed at ₹123.15. The stock reached a high of ₹124.1 and a low of ₹123. The company's market capitalization is ₹150,425.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹124.3 and ₹95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,207,597 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:04:22 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹123.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,207,599 shares with a closing price of ₹123.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!