Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹123.2 and closed at ₹123.15. The stock reached a high of ₹124.1 and a low of ₹123. The company's market capitalization is ₹150,425.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹124.3 and ₹95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,207,597 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹123.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,207,599 shares with a closing price of ₹123.15.