Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel soars with positive trade results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 123.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 123.2 and closed at 123.15. The stock reached a high of 124.1 and a low of 123. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 150,303.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,218,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:05 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.25, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹123.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 123.25. There has been a small percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minor positive shift in the stock's price. Overall, these numbers indicate a relatively stable performance for Tata Steel stock.

Click here for Tata Steel Dividend

01 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 123.2 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.1, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 123.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change is -0.05. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly, but the change is not significant.

01 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:19 PM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹122.7, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹123.15

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at 122.7 with a percent change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, indicating a decrease of 0.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

01 Aug 2023, 12:03 PM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹122.85, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹123.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 122.85. There has been a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

01 Aug 2023, 11:49 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.1, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 123.1. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.05.

01 Aug 2023, 11:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹123.15

Currently, the stock price of Tata Steel is 123.2. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.05.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹123.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 123.15. There has been no net change in the stock price, with a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable at its current value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹123.15 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Steel's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,218,147 shares. The closing price for the day was 123.15.

