Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 127.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 127.95 and closed at 127.7. The highest price reached during the day was 128.45, while the lowest was 126.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 156,591.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 490,455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹128.25, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹127.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 128.25, which represents a 0.43 percent change. The net change in the stock price is 0.55.

01 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹127.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 490,455 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 127.7.

