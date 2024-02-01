Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹135 and closed at ₹134.7. The stock reached a high of ₹136.7 and a low of ₹134.45. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹168,296.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15, while the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,293 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.