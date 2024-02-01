Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 134.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 135 and closed at 134.7. The stock reached a high of 136.7 and a low of 134.45. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 168,296.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15, while the 52-week low is 101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,293 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹134.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,943,293 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 134.7.

