Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹138.85 and closed at ₹138.15. The stock reached a high of ₹141.2 and a low of ₹137.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹171,547.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.2, while the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 5,050,750.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 139.7. The bid price stands at 140.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 140.5. The offer quantity is 22000, and the bid quantity is 27500. The open interest for Tata Steel is recorded at 208087000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹139.7. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests a relatively stable performance of Tata Steel stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.56%
|3 Months
|-1.31%
|6 Months
|24.64%
|YTD
|23.92%
|1 Year
|24.92%
The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is ₹139.5 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 1.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 5,050,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹138.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!