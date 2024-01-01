Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

Hello User
4 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 139.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 138.85 and closed at 138.15. The stock reached a high of 141.2 and a low of 137.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 171,547.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.2, while the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 5,050,750.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Tata Steel January futures opened at 140.4 as against previous close of 140.65

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 139.7. The bid price stands at 140.4, while the offer price is slightly higher at 140.5. The offer quantity is 22000, and the bid quantity is 27500. The open interest for Tata Steel is recorded at 208087000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹139.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹139.5

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 139.7. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests a relatively stable performance of Tata Steel stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.56%
3 Months-1.31%
6 Months24.64%
YTD23.92%
1 Year24.92%
01 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹139.5, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹138.15

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 139.5 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 1.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹138.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 5,050,750 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 138.15.

