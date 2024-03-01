Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock on the rise today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹140.9 and closed at ₹140.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹141.75 and the low was ₹139.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹175,892.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹147.35 and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 2,346,366 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.