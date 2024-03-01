Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock on the rise today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹140.9 and closed at ₹140.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹141.75 and the low was ₹139.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹175,892.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹147.35 and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 2,346,366 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.46%
|3 Months
|1.75%
|6 Months
|14.61%
|YTD
|0.9%
|1 Year
|33.51%
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹140.9, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a trading volume of 2,346,366 shares with a closing price of ₹140.75.
