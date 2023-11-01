Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 118.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 119.75 and closed at 119.15. The high for the day was 120.15 and the low was 118.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 144,992.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.15. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,379,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹118.75

The current data indicates that Tata Steel stock is priced at 118.2, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on BSE had a volume of 1,379,525 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 119.15.

