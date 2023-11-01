Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹119.75 and closed at ₹119.15. The high for the day was ₹120.15 and the low was ₹118.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹144,992.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹98.15. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,379,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.