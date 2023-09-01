Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 122.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹122.7 and closed at ₹122.05. The stock reached a high of ₹123.35 and a low of ₹122.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹150,181.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,915,859 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 09:00:20 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹123, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹122.05
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹123. There has been a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the actual change in the stock price is 0.95.
01 Sep 2023, 08:27:58 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹122.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,915,859 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹122.05.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!