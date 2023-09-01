Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 01 Sep 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 122.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 122.7 and closed at 122.05. The stock reached a high of 123.35 and a low of 122.15. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 150,181.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,915,859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹123, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹122.05

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 123. There has been a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the actual change in the stock price is 0.95.

01 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹122.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,915,859 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 122.05.

