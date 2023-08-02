Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 123.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the stock of Tata Steel had an open price of ₹123.2 and a close price of ₹123.15. The high for the day was ₹124.1, while the low was ₹122.55. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹150,425.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,364,325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:08:31 AM IST
