Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 135.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 136.8 and closed at 135.9. The high for the day was 136.8, while the low was 134.5. The market capitalization of the company is 166,934.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Tata Steel was 2,605,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 2,605,315 shares, with a closing price of 135.9.

