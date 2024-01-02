Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹142.15 and closed at ₹139.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹142.15 and a low of ₹139 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹172,039.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.2, while the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,599,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹139.9 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change in price is 0.4. This data indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of Tata Steel.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,599,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹139.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!