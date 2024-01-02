Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 139.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 142.15 and closed at 139.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 142.15 and a low of 139 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 172,039.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.2, while the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,599,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹139.9, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹139.5

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 139.9 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change in price is 0.4. This data indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of Tata Steel.

02 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹139.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,599,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 139.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.